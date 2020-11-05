YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,700 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $186.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.