YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,017 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $240.52 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $245.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.