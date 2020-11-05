YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $492,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 100,435.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 7,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,445 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,110 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6,882,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,395 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

