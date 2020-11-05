YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $56.11 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

