YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,340,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $175.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

