YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $236.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

