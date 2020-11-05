YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,832,000 after buying an additional 146,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

ZTS opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.99. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

