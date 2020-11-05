YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

