Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $165.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 62,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Featured Article: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.