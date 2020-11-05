Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 229.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

HBB stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 36.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

