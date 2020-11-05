Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$2.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.01) and the highest is ($1.55). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.56) to ($5.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

