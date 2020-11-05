Zacks: Analysts Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.74). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28).

Several brokerages have commented on IMUX. ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

IMUX opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Immunic has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

