Zacks: Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Welbilt by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

WBT opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

