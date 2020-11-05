Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Announce -$0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONCR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Luke Evnin bought 151,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,268,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm bought 173,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $20.00 on Monday. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.