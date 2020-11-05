Zacks: Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

EGAN stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $545.19 million, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $48,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 298.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.