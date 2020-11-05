Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NYSE:GCO opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genesco has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $280.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 56.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 71.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

