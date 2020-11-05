Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.82).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €88.22 ($103.79) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.77. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

