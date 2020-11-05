Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.82).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €88.22 ($103.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.77. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

