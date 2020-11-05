Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.89 ($92.82).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €88.22 ($103.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.77. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.