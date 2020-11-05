Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.16. 158,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 271,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08.

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

