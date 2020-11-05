ZTCoin Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZTCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $535.55 or 0.03605478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00182271 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.