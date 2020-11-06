Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Mizuho

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.