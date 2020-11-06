Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $42.00 at Stephens

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 97,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

