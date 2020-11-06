Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEIS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of AEIS opened at $84.01 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $84.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

