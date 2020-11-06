Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $98.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

