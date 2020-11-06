AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASIX. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. AdvanSix has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AdvanSix by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

