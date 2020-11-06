Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €847.00 ($996.47).

