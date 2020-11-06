Agora (NYSEMKT:API) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at 86 Research

86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Agora (NYSEMKT:API) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on API. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agora from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Agora has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

