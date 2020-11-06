Agora (NYSEMKT:API) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora (NYSEMKT:API) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Agora currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.