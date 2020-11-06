Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.78 ($4.44).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

EPA:AF opened at €3.14 ($3.70) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.91.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.