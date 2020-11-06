Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.70 by Barclays

Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AF. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €3.14 ($3.70) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €3.13 and its 200-day moving average is €3.91.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

