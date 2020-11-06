Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. Albany International has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $87.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albany International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

