Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.26.

NYSE BABA opened at $294.01 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $778.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

