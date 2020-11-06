Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to $43.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $48.00 to $43.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APYRF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.