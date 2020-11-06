Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$43.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

AP.UN stock opened at C$33.13 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.49 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$99,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,398,465.96.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

