Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$43.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$43.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$33.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.49 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,557 shares in the company, valued at C$2,398,465.96.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

