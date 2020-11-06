Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,763.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,530.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,478.96. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,793.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,199.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

