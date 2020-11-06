Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.00 on Monday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.
Alsea Company Profile
