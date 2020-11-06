Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.00 on Monday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

