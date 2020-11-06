Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

ALTA opened at $23.31 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In related news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $86,969.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $73,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21 shares of company stock valued at $433 and sold 30,579 shares valued at $637,052.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at about $5,317,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at about $886,000.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

