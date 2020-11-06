Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $132,270.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $132,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $136,920.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $119,730.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $123,150.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $124,770.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $121,410.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

