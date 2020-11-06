Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock opened at C$57.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 176.57. Altus Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.18 and a 1 year high of C$57.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,932 shares in the company, valued at C$102,396. Also, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total transaction of C$156,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,637.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,385 shares of company stock worth $1,169,385.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

