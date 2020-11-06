Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,322.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,914.20. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,666.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 423.9% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.