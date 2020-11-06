Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells $98,716.40 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 325.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 73,612 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

