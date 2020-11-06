Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $106.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an above average rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2,023.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.