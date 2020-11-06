Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

RCUS opened at $20.92 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $37.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,974,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

