Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $41.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

