ATB Capital Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$41.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.17.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$19.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.45. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.52%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

