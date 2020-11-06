Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

