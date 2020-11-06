Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $11.13.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
