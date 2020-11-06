Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

