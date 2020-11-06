Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Cut to “Accumulate” at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$6.49 and a 1 year high of C$28.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 15.45.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$266,176.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,969,553.26. Also, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total value of C$964,988.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,499,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,438,084.24.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.